Bizarre Theories About Monkeypox Going Around

May 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

As if 2022 wasn’t crazy enough, now it appears that we could be on the verge of another very deadly global pandemic. As I write this, there are now 204 confirmed, probable or suspected cases of monkeypox in 17 different nations around the world. By the time you read this, that total will probably be even higher. …



Read More...