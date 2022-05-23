Church Of Satan Declares Pelosi Still Allowed To Receive Satanic Eucharist

May 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY—After being denied holy communion by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, the Church of Satan graciously reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remind her she is still eligible to partake of the Satanic Eucharist. It's like the normal Eucharist—but evil.

