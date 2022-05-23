The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Explosive Report Reveals Southern Baptists Have Been Drinking This Whole Time

May 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NASHVILLE, TN—A bombshell report emerged this week from the Southern Baptist Convention: the denomination famous for abstinence and definitely nothing else has been harboring a secret alcohol cabinet for decades.

The post Explosive Report Reveals Southern Baptists Have Been Drinking This Whole Time appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


