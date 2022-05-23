Journalist Jack Posobiec And Film Crew Detained At Davos

Journalist Jack Posobiec and his crew were briefly detained without explanation in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, where the World Economic Forum has kicked off its annual conference.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Davos police can be seen surrounding Posobiec of Human Events, along with his crew. When a woman he was with began asking questions, a policewoman in plain clothes asked her to stop filming.

The policewoman said "We're just making a normal police patrol, because you know, it's WEF..."

"Is there a reason he specifically was targeted?" the woman asked.

"There is a reason, because we have to have a reason to control a person."

When asked what the reason was, the policewoman said "I don't have to tell you."

Watch:

BREAKING: Detained at Davos pic.twitter.com/H1RdaOebDI — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

Posobiec attended CPAC Hungary last weekend where he was a guest speaker.