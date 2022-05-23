Miracle: Pfizer Announces They Just So Happened To Finish Monkeypox Vaccine Yesterday

May 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—After the spectre of another pandemic was raised by shocking reports of a new monkeypox strain, Pfizer announced they coincidentally finished their monkeypox vaccine yesterday.

