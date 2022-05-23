The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Miracle: Pfizer Announces They Just So Happened To Finish Monkeypox Vaccine Yesterday

May 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NEW YORK, NY—After the spectre of another pandemic was raised by shocking reports of a new monkeypox strain, Pfizer announced they coincidentally finished their monkeypox vaccine yesterday.

The post Miracle: Pfizer Announces They Just So Happened To Finish Monkeypox Vaccine Yesterday appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


