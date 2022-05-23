Progressive Christian Hopes God Has His Preferred Pronouns By His Name In Lamb’s Book Of Life

May 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ELIZABETHTOWN, NY—A local progressive Christian confessed Monday that he was nervous about dying because he wasn't sure if St. Peter would call him by his preferred pronouns when his name is read at the final judgment. The young fae, Shiloh Tanner, is reportedly hopeful that fae pronouns will be listed next to faer name in the Lamb's book of life.

The post Progressive Christian Hopes God Has His Preferred Pronouns By His Name In Lamb's Book Of Life appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



