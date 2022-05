Science Confirms Sounds Of Dad’s Bodily Functions Increase By 30 Decibels Every Year Of Life

May 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WICHITA, KS—Researchers have confirmed that a dad's bodily functions will become exactly thirty decibels noisier with each passing year, ad infinitum.

The post Science Confirms Sounds Of Dad's Bodily Functions Increase By 30 Decibels Every Year Of Life appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



