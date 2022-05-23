Sellouts At World Economic Forum As MonKeypox Takes Stage While Invasion Occurs (Video)
May 23, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAs our representatives continue to flirt with foreign enemies of the World Economic Forum, the Mockingbird media and the usual suspects promote monkeypox mind control. In the midst of that, the US is being invaded by illegals. The question, is a land invasion of the US by China close at hand? I didn’t get to …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments