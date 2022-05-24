Jack Posobiec Issues Warning to Klaus Schwab After WEF Police Detain Him

Yesterday, journalist Jack Posobiec and his film crew were detained in Davos, Switzerland, for no apparent reason. They were covering the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in which the globalist elites determine how they’re going to attempt to rule over us.

Today, he issued a warning:

Klaus Schwab had me detained. We are not going anywhere and we are not stopping until Klaus Schwab is the one who is arrested. And I will be there to film it.

That would be nice.

