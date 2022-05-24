The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Like a Creepy Neighbor’: Insider Blows Whistle on State Farm Indoctrinating 5-Year-Olds with Trans Ideology

May 24, 2022   |   Tags:

Maybe some corporations are getting the message: The American people don’t want them playing politics — particularly when it comes to children and sex. The insurance giant State Farm — […] The post 'Like a Creepy Neighbor': Insider Blows Whistle on State Farm Indoctrinating 5-Year-Olds with Trans Ideology appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x