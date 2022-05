New Post Psaki Era is Not Good News

May 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I am not a fan of outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She was condescending and arrogant. She lacked credibility for someone who claimed to represent the most transparent administration in history, and her comments were often rebuked. She often gave the impression that she was not the spokesperson but was calling the shots. […]



Read More...