Stunning Images Show Potash Train Derailed In Canada Amid Fertilizer Crunch

There's a lot of anxiety about a global food shortage. Farmers across Canada and the US are rushing to get as many crops in the ground, though soaring diesel and fertilizer prices have made the planting season challenging. In some cases, fertilizer is in short supply, and the latest evidence of that is a train carrying potash derailed in Canada. 

A westbound Canadian Pacific train carrying 43 hopper cars of potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation. 

Stunning footage of the wreckage shows the badly mangled hopper cars lined a highway with spilled potash everywhere. 

Here's the video. 

Canada is a top producer of potash, a key ingredient for growing crops. There was no indication where the thousands of tons of potash were headed. 

One thing is certain: The spilled fertilizer isn't making it to fields anytime soon, as it could take weeks to clean up the mess. 

