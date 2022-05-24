“We Will Come For Your Family”: Child Victim Threatened By Cops For Reporting Mayor Raped Him

May 24, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Contrary to what many disinformation agents will lead you to believe child sex abuse is not reserved to the the Deep State, Democratic party, and Hollywood. Republicans are regularly caught committing the same acts and as we’ve shown, there is no difference between a blue child rapist and a red one. What’s more, while elite politicians are caught committing these …



