Woman Suddenly Realizes She Needs All The Stuff Marie Kondo Told Her To Throw Out Six Months Ago

May 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEVERLY HILLS, CA—Chastity Cheryldyne, a local yoga instructor who lives in a guest house adjacent to her parent's mansion, woke up Tuesday morning and suddenly realized she needed all the stuff that famed organizing consultant Marie Kondo told her to throw out six months ago.

