The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk Considers the Right of Gun Ownership ‘an Important Safeguard Against Potential Tyranny of Government,’ Says He Favors Restricting Assault Weapon Sales to Individuals in Special Situations

May 25, 2022   |   Tags:

The post Elon Musk Considers the Right of Gun Ownership ‘an Important Safeguard Against Potential Tyranny of Government,’ Says He Favors Restricting Assault Weapon Sales to Individuals in Special Situations appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x