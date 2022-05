Fisher-Price Introduces ‘My First Gender Transition’ Playset

May 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

EAST AURORA, NY—In a show of solidarity with a vocal minority of gender activists who don't purchase their products, Fisher-Price introduced the "My First Gender Transition" playset for kids ages 2 to 9.

