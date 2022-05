Nancy Pelosi Draws Up Articles Of Impeachment Against The Pope

May 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After being denied communion in her home city of San Francisco, House Speaker Pelosi has retaliated against the insult by introducing articles of impeachment against Pope Francis.

