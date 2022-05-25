NBA Moron Steve Kerr Gives Two Woke Opinions About School Safety Two Years Apart and They’re Both Awful

May 25, 2022

The Uvalde Massacre has leftists making terrible demands, most notably the call for more gun control laws. Wokesters like Robert Francis O’Rourke are tripping all over themselves trying to virtue signal in the emotional aftermath of the mass murders of children.

As I noted on Twitter, I’ll bet nobody who’s calling for gun control to keep kids safe have their own children enrolled in the Chicago public school system:

Anyone who thinks stricter gun control laws will keep kids safe should enroll their kids in the Chicago public school system to see how that's working out. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 26, 2022

Tearing down the old arguments made by leftists that gun control laws work despite the facts showing they don’t has become easy since we already know what plays they’re going to call before they call them. But sometimes, they go so unhinged it actually doesn’t require retort since they make mockeries of themselves. Such is the case with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has been vocal on pretty much every woke issue around.

Following the murders in Texas, Kerr repeated calls for gun control:

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

But he had different ideas when Black Lives Matter and Antifa were burning down cities in 2020. According to NBC Bay Area:

Kerr on Tuesday joined students and parents in Oakland who are calling for the school district to eliminate its police force.

Steve Kerr in 2020 at the height of the riots, called to remove police officers from Oakland Schools saying "This is a real reckoning for much of America, especially white America." Following this speech, the district voted unanimously to remove the officers.

pic.twitter.com/fpGc0j4tE9 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 25, 2022

One might think our corporate media, or at least sports media, would connect the two outbursts of wokism as contradictory. If he’s really concerned about protecting kids, why call to have law enforcement removed from schools? Perhaps if he had called for MORE law enforcement to protect our schools, the massacre wouldn’t have happened. We’ll never know. What we DO know is nobody’s covering this.

Well, nobody other than Outkick’s Clay Travis:

Steve Kerr, who two years ago demanded all police be removed from schools, is now demanding new gun laws to protect kids. The hypocrisy is astounding. And no one else in the sports media will even discuss it. Watch & think: pic.twitter.com/4QiaH5Ew5e — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 26, 2022

The post NBA Moron Steve Kerr Gives Two Woke Opinions About School Safety Two Years Apart and They're Both Awful appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



