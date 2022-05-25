Never Forget: Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar, Others Tried to Get Cops Out of Schools to Make BLM Happy

May 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the nation digests news about another mass shooting in a public school, the reaction of national Democrats has been politically predictable. There are the expected, strident calls for more […] The post Never Forget: Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar, Others Tried to Get Cops Out of Schools to Make BLM Happy appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...