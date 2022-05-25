Pathetic Excuse For A Subaru Owner Only Has 48 Stickers On Back Of Car
May 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
PORTLAND, OR—Multiple independent reports have confirmed that Portland resident Allie Peck has become the laughingstock of her drum circle this week after she pulled up in a Subaru with an embarrassingly low 48 stickers on the back.
