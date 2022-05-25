The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wallops Primary Challengers, Wins 5x the Votes Required for a Landslide Victory

May 25, 2022

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia easily won her GOP primary Tuesday. The conservative firebrand, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received 72,096 votes, according to the […] The post Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wallops Primary Challengers, Wins 5x the Votes Required for a Landslide Victory appeared first on The Western Journal.



