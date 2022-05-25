Roe Referendum? Pro-Life Democrat Appears Poised To Defeat ‘Squad’-Backed Candidate in Texas Runoff

The last pro-life Democrat in the House of Representatives won his primary election Tuesday—a sign that a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade may have a limited impact on the midterms in November. The post Roe Referendum? Pro-Life Democrat Appears Poised To Defeat ‘Squad’-Backed Candidate in Texas Runoff appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



