Roe Referendum? Pro-Life Democrat Appears Poised To Defeat ‘Squad’-Backed Candidate in Texas Runoff
May 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The last pro-life Democrat in the House of Representatives won his primary election Tuesday—a sign that a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade may have a limited impact on the midterms in November. The post Roe Referendum? Pro-Life Democrat Appears Poised To Defeat ‘Squad’-Backed Candidate in Texas Runoff appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
