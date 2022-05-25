‘Soft on China’: Blinken To Unveil Biden Admin’s China Policy at China-Friendly Org

May 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After months of buildup, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will outline the Biden administration’s China strategy on Thursday. His venue: an event hosted by a group friendly to the Chinese Communist Party. The post ‘Soft on China’: Blinken To Unveil Biden Admin’s China Policy at China-Friendly Org appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...