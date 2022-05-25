The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Study Finds 100% Of Kids Suffer From Severe Dehydration As Soon As It’s Time For Bed

May 25, 2022   |   Tags: ,

CLAREMONT, CA—A groundbreaking new study from researchers at Harvey Mudd College has uncovered a definitive link between small children and dehydration: bedtime. Professors with the Biology and Chemistry departments worked with a team of postgraduate students to monitor the hydration levels and fluid intake of children ages 2-10 over a period of six months.

The post Study Finds 100% Of Kids Suffer From Severe Dehydration As Soon As It's Time For Bed appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x