Brickbat: Hands-on Education

May 26, 2022 | Tags: education, REASON

Alonzo Peritore, a school bus monitor in Greece, New York, has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for choking a 7-year-old boy on his bus. One of the boy's parents said their child told them Peritore tried to apologize, saying "they always play like that." Greece police said they interviewed others on the bus and reviewed security video before making an arrest.

