The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Biden’s Menthol Ban Endangers Black Bodies

May 26, 2022   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden's ban on menthol cigarettes will put black communities at risk of more violent interactions with police, according to myriad experts ranging from former law enforcement to left-wing constitutional attorneys. The Biden administration has made no secret of the fact that targeting menthol cigarettes is meant to change the behavior of the black […] The post How Biden’s Menthol Ban Endangers Black Bodies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x