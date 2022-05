Mom Unveils Totally Doable Summer Activity Schedule

May 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HOUSTON, TX—Local mom Rachel Pilkington gathered her family around an ominious velvet curtain Thursday morning before dramatically pulling it away to unveil a totally doable summer activity schedule carefully laid out on a large bulletin board.

