The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NBA Team Hijacks Moment of Silence, Tells Audience to Demand Gun Control from Lawmakers

May 26, 2022   |   Tags:

The Miami Heat took advantage of a moment of silence the NBA observed Wednesday in honor of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims to promote anti-gun legislation. “The Heat Organization, […] The post NBA Team Hijacks Moment of Silence, Tells Audience to Demand Gun Control from Lawmakers appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x