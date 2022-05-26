The Best Biden Impersonator Just Dropped his Best Clip Yet

May 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Greg Gutfeld’s aptly named show, Gutfeld, on FOX News is must-see TV. In addition to his hard-hitting and hilarious monologues, you’ll frequently see one of the best parodies ever.

If you haven’t seen Tom Shillue do his impersonation that will make you think you are watching Dementia Joe himself, then you’re missing out.

Watch him absolutely nail the trailing mind of Dear Leader on tonight’s episode.

The post The Best Biden Impersonator Just Dropped his Best Clip Yet appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...