The Strange Drama of Julian Assange And Ross Ulbricht
May 26, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVEBoth Julian Assange and Ross Ulbricht have been condemned to frightening prisons: Assange for daring to expose the truth and Ulbricht for daring to build a free market. Legal vocabulary just clouds the issue; they’re in prison for truth and markets… and for acting on their own will. Those of us who’ve paid attention know … Continue reading "The Strange Drama of Julian Assange And Ross Ulbricht"
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments