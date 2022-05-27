Anti-Capitalist Coffee Shop Sells ‘People Over Profit’ Shirts for Profit

May 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Anarchist is a "proudly anti-capitalist" coffee shop and "radical community space on stolen land" that recently opened in Canada, a minor nation best known for its proximity to the United States. Touted as the ideal gathering spot for people who enjoy their coffee "served with a side of revolution," the cafe also sells a […] The post Anti-Capitalist Coffee Shop Sells ‘People Over Profit’ Shirts for Profit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...