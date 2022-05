CDC Pushes Monkeypox Scamdemic Mind Control In The US: “Some Community Transmission

May 27, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Is there something that they aren’t telling us? Monkeypox continues to spread all over the world, but theoretically this should not be happening. It has always been a virus that has been very difficult to pass from person to person, and so if that has changed we have a right to know. As I write …



Read More...