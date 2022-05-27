Dems Keep Hoping Their Midterm Chances Are Getting Better. Election Forecasters Say They’re Wrong.

May 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans' odds of winning the House in this year's midterm elections look "as robust as ever," the nonpartisan Cook Political Report wrote Thursday after it shifted 10 more races in the party's favor. The post Dems Keep Hoping Their Midterm Chances Are Getting Better. Election Forecasters Say They’re Wrong. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...