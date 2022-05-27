For His Safety, Lifeguard Waits An Hour For Backup Before Jumping In To Save Struggling Swimmer

May 27, 2022

SAN FERNANDO, CA—A lifeguard at the San Fernando Community Pool reportedly refused to jump in and save a drowning child who was fighting for his life in 6 feet of water because it would constitute risking his life. The lifeguard in question, Peter Stroll, claimed to be following standard lifeguarding procedure.

