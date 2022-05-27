The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

For His Safety, Lifeguard Waits An Hour For Backup Before Jumping In To Save Struggling Swimmer

May 27, 2022   |   Tags: ,

SAN FERNANDO, CA—A lifeguard at the San Fernando Community Pool reportedly refused to jump in and save a drowning child who was fighting for his life in 6 feet of water because it would constitute risking his life. The lifeguard in question, Peter Stroll, claimed to be following standard lifeguarding procedure.

