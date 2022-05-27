The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Guns Should Not Be In The Hands Of The Mentally Unstable,’ Says Senile Man With Nukes

May 27, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A senile old man in Washington who has a deadly nuclear arsenal at his fingertips is calling for dangerous weapons to be taken out of the hands of the mentally unstable.

