LeBron Confused By Hockey Players Who Get Back Up After Getting Knocked Down

May 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—With nothing to do during basketball playoffs, LeBron James turned on a hockey game and was shocked to see players somehow getting back to their feet after being knocked over.

