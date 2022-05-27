The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

More Than A Dozen Airlines, FAA & DOT To Be Sued Over Unlawful COVID Shot Mandates

May 27, 2022   |   Tags:
Well, we told you this would come full circle and these criminal, fascist airlines would be held accountable and it looks like that is starting to happen.  Upwards of 18 major airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are about to be sued following a lawsuit that has been filed …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x