More Than A Dozen Airlines, FAA & DOT To Be Sued Over Unlawful COVID Shot Mandates
May 27, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYWell, we told you this would come full circle and these criminal, fascist airlines would be held accountable and it looks like that is starting to happen. Upwards of 18 major airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are about to be sued following a lawsuit that has been filed …
