NASA Scientists Discover Tiny Black Hole Between Driver’s Seat And Middle Console

May 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OXFORD, MS—Physicists have pulled back the curtain on one of life's greatest mysteries, discovering the existence of miniature black holes between a car's driver seat and the middle console.

The post NASA Scientists Discover Tiny Black Hole Between Driver's Seat And Middle Console appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...