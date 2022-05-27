Parents Begin Disguising School Buildings As The Capitol So Congress Will Spend Billions To Protect Them

May 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Parents across the nation have begun disguising their kids' elementary schools as the Capitol Building in D.C. so the government will approve funding to keep them secure.

The post Parents Begin Disguising School Buildings As The Capitol So Congress Will Spend Billions To Protect Them appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...