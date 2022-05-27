The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

REVIEW: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There's a scene in the middle of Top Gun: Maverick in which Tom Cruise sits down with Val Kilmer, his adversary from the first Top Gun, released 36 years ago. Kilmer's Iceman was easily the most interesting character from the original—a brilliant and arrogant pilot properly suspicious of and yet attracted to the extreme recklessness of Cruise's Maverick. The post REVIEW: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


