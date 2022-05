SHUT IT DOWN: Radical Leftwing Group Draws Up Battle Plans To Blockade Supreme Court

May 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A radical leftwing group is laying plans to shut down the Supreme Court in response to a leaked opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post SHUT IT DOWN: Radical Leftwing Group Draws Up Battle Plans To Blockade Supreme Court appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...