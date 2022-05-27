The Reason the NRA Should Be Celebrated, Not Vilified

If there is one thing that happens like clockwork, it’ss the fact that Democrats will use a tragic and horrifying massacre, especially if it involves children, to go after their favorite boogeyman, the NRA, and anyone that supports them. Despicable things have been hurled at those who are blaming the actual killer for his actions, instead of blaming his weapon of choice – the gun.

The left needs to blame the gun in order to use the horrible loss of young lives to go after law-abiding citizens, the NRA, and our constitutional right to bear arms. They ignore the massive spike in crime whether it be gang violence, riots, vandalism, looting, and the people in urban areas like Chicago who die at the hands of a bad guy with a gun on a routine basis.

But, when it is a situation that they feel they can exploit, they rally their troops, gather their talking points, and repeat them ad nauseam. It’s their way or the highway because they want to leave you as a sitting duck, unable to defend yourself against the violent criminals who are released daily by George Soros-funded district attorneys.

What I find even more despicable and sad is that many people on the right side of the political aisle are ceding power on the discussion of gun rights to the left by buying into their disgusting manipulation of a tragic situation.

The NRA’s Annual Convention has been scheduled in Houston, Texas for months. Signaling a message that they blame the NRA for the killer’s actions at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a number of prominent figures have bowed out of the convention. Larry Gatlin, Lee Greenwood, and Don McLean have all very publicly canceled their appearance at the NRA concert. Even Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick have canceled their appearance at the conference.

These cowardly actions give the left more fuel for their fire as they grandstand on the graves of those 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a madman.

Rather than backing out which gives the appearance that they blame the NRA for what happened, these individuals should be celebrating the NRA and all that it stands for – ensuring that Americans have the right to defend themselves via the Second Amendment.

I have no doubt that my stance will get me vilified and attacked, but I stand by it. If you wonder why, it’s for one simple reason.

As over 20 law enforcement agents stood outside of the school and within the hallways of Robb Elementary, one man took immediate action after receiving a text message from his wife, who is a teacher at the school. The couple also has a daughter who attends the school.

This hero, Jacob Albarado, happens to be an off-duty border patrol agent. He was getting a haircut when he received that fateful text from his wife, Trisha. She texted, “There’s an active shooter. Help! I love you.”

Jacob immediately jumped up from the barber’s chair, grabbed the barber’s shotgun, and went to the school. A tactical team was still waiting to get inside. The killer was allowed to remain in the school for over an hour with none of these trained officers, both local and federal, doing a thing. Jacob Albarado, however, immediately sprung to action and began to formulate a plan with a few other officers.

He entered the school with two other officers who provided cover with their guns drawn which enabled him to rescue his wife, daughter, and dozens of other children.

Let me repeat a very important point and the reason I am saying the NRA should be celebrated.

Jacob Albarado, who was off-duty at the time, jumped up the from barber’s chair, grabbed the barber’s shotgun, then sped off to the school.

Who knows how many lives were saved because of Mr. Albarado’s actions. Thank God his barber was exercising his Second Amendment rights and had a shotgun on hand. While I have no doubt that he would have still gone to the school to save his family and their classmates and colleagues, I also have no doubt that he was glad that he had a gun, since the killer had one too.

In response to his actions, he said, “I was just doing what I was trained to do.”

If only the officers who stood outside while the madman was murdering 21 innocent individuals would have done what they were trained to do.

In a seeming nod to the Second Amendment, Albarado also wrote the following on his Facebook page.

“I’m so angry, saddened and grateful all at once. Only time will heal their pain and hopefully changes will be made at all schools in the U.S. and teachers will be trained & allowed to carry in order to protect themselves and students.”

Amen.

