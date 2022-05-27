The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

USAF's New Stealth Bomber "Strides Toward Flight Readiness" After Successful Load Test

Northrop Grumman tweeted Wednesday that its new stealth bomber "made strides toward flight readiness with a successful loads calibration test." 

A press release from Northrop Grumman described how the B-21 Raider "completed the first — and most critical — loads calibration test." The first of three ground test before the aircraft takes to the skies in 2023. 

The next two tests will be engine testing and low-speed and high-speed taxi tests. Air Force Magazine noted the B-21 was initially supposed to take flight in the second half of this year, though Northrop Grumman has pushed that back to 2023 (cause of delays weren't cited). 

"The B-21 test aircraft is the most production-representative aircraft, both structurally and in its mission systems, at this point in a program, that I've observed in my career," Randy Walden, director of the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and program executive officer of the B-21 Raider program, recently said. 

Northrop Grumman said the stealth bomber would be unveiled later this year. 

Tyler Durden Fri, 05/27/2022 - 22:40


