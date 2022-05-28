Inconvenient Truth: Al Gore’s ‘Woke’ Firm Invests in Chinese Slave Labor

May 28, 2022

Former vice president Al Gore runs a $36 billion investment fund dedicated to environmental and social sustainability. The "mission-led firm" that claims to "seek transformational change needed in climate and social action" has investments in companies that profit from Chinese slave labor and help the Chinese Communist Party censor the internet. The post Inconvenient Truth: Al Gore’s ‘Woke’ Firm Invests in Chinese Slave Labor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



