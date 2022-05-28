Liz Cheney Launches Her Reelection Bid and Everything Goes Terribly Wrong

Liz Cheney is a glutton for punishment. This woman is a political sadist, who loves to be beaten down and humiliated, or she's just another clueless elite who doesn't realize how much her party despises her politics. It could be a bit of both. That would explain why she launched a reelection campaign in a state that has made it clear they're done with her. And the good news is that the moment she launched, the wheels totally fell off her establishment wagon.



