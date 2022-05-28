The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Rick Scott Moves to Crush WHO Inside American Borders After Seeing WHO’s Plan for Health Super-Government

May 28, 2022   |   Tags:

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is taking steps to ensure the World Health Organization cannot gain enough power to dictate policies to the U.S. government in the event of […] The post Rick Scott Moves to Crush WHO Inside American Borders After Seeing WHO's Plan for Health Super-Government appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x