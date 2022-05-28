Rick Scott Moves to Crush WHO Inside American Borders After Seeing WHO’s Plan for Health Super-Government

May 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is taking steps to ensure the World Health Organization cannot gain enough power to dictate policies to the U.S. government in the event of […] The post Rick Scott Moves to Crush WHO Inside American Borders After Seeing WHO's Plan for Health Super-Government appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...