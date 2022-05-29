Another “Mass Shooting” Happened This Morning, but it Was in Chicago So Democrats and Corporate Media Will Ignore

May 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The phrase “mass shooting” is being used as the centerpiece of the left’s push for gun control. It’s a fearmongering phrase that draws emotional remembrance of events both recent and in the distant past. Whenever it’s used, generally it means the public is supposed to get angry and call to remove those dastardly guns from law-abiding citizens because apparently, that’s supposed to help.

It won’t of course, as 2nd Amendment proponents can certainly tell you. Wherever there’s strict gun control placed on law-abiding citizens, criminals flourish. By their very nature, they tend to disregard laws, so the notion that gun control will do anything other than make an area less safe is ludicrous. Nevertheless, the false narrative persists.

But not every “mass shooting” gets media attention. One happened in the early morning hours Sunday. Kids were shot. The perpetrator is still at large. But since it happened in the strictly gun-control criminal haven of Chicago, you won’t see it getting any national attention. Democrat darling Lori Lightfoot will not be in front of any cameras today.

According to local news channel Fox32Chicago:

Five people were shot in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Karlov. At about 1:32 a.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when a fight broke out, police said. Shots were fired, and five people were struck. A 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body, and transported to the hospital in serious condition. Another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition. A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the left arm, and transported to the hospital in serious condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, and transported to the hospital in serious condition. A 33-year-old was shot in the face, and transported to the hospital in serious condition. No offenders are currently in custody.

That doesn’t fit the narrative, so it won’t get any love from corporate media. You won’t see Democrats flying in to answer calls to #DoSomething. Black Lives Matter won’t be in attendance. Instead, it’ll get memory holed. In fact, it already has been.

The post Another “Mass Shooting” Happened This Morning, but it Was in Chicago So Democrats and Corporate Media Will Ignore appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...