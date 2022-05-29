The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

If You’re The Right “Race,” Your Doctor Will See You Now: CRT In Medicine Can Kill You

50 years after the end of the Tuskegee Experiments, the Biden administration brought back racism into medicine with a rule providing financial incentives to doctors embedding the horrifying racist ideas of Ibram X. Kendi into their practices. The form of racism misleadingly described as “anti-racism” believes that all white people are evil and that any …


