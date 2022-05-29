Lauren Boebert Tags Nancy Pelosi as She Reminds Everyone to Call an Uber When Drinking This Holiday Weekend

May 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

This Memorial Day weekend, remember not to drink and drive. Save a life, call an Uber. @SpeakerPelosi

Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI.

