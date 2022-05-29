The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Lauren Boebert Tags Nancy Pelosi as She Reminds Everyone to Call an Uber When Drinking This Holiday Weekend

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

This Memorial Day weekend, remember not to drink and drive. Save a life, call an Uber. @SpeakerPelosi

Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI.

