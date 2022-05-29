One Dead, Seven Injured in Another Murder That Got No Media Attention This Weekend

The “mass shooting” narrative being pushed across Washington DC and through corporate media outlets is very specific. It requires a few things in order to be picked up and broadcast to the masses. First, the assailant should use a “weapon of war,” otherwise it’s not in the purview (yet) of gun-grabbers. Second, they’d prefer the assailant to be a white male, but if there’s enough emotion involved, such as in Uvalde, then a non-white male will have to do.

Otherwise, it’s not a story propagandists are willing to cover.

An example of another buried story took place over Memorial Day weekend when eight people were shot in Oklahoma. According to the Associated Press:

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire. An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56. A 39-year-old woman was killed, OSBI said. The injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening. OSBI had earlier said two juveniles were injured in the shooting but said Sunday afternoon that only one juvenile was injured.

One would think the shooting of eight people would be newsworthy, but it has barely been a blip on the media radar because it didn’t fit the important narratives mentioned above. Instead, a black man armed with what initial reports indicate was a handgun injured seven and killed another. That should be big news as another “mass shooting” by definition. Instead, it has already been memory holed.

Thankfully, the suspect turned himself in:

BREAKING: OSBI says a man has turned himself in for the deadly shooting at the Memorial Day event in Taft, Oklahoma overnight. Officials say Skyler Buckner was booked into jail this afternoon One person was killed in the shooting. Seven others were hurt. Victim are ages 9-56. pic.twitter.com/bZasRrErew — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) May 29, 2022

The entirety of the “gun safety” narrative is based on certain preconceived ideas to support more gun control laws. Any stories that don’t fit that bill will be ignored.

